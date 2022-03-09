Additional 164,596 COVID-19 cases reported on March 9
Vietnam recorded 164,596 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 imported infections, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 9, the Ministry of Health announced.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections with 31,365 cases.
It was followed by central Nghe An and northern Bac Ninh provinces, with 10,296 and 9,068 cases, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 5,042,036.
Also on March 9, 65,872 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries 2,855,214.
Meanwhile, 109 fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 41,086, equivalent to 0.9 percent of the total infections.
More than 198.64 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date./.