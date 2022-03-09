Health COVID-19: Number of hospitalised patients increases inconsiderably Despite an increasing number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Hanoi in recent days, the number of hospitalised patients has increased inconsiderably, while those at moderate level and above decreased slightly, according to statistics of the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health KOICA provides 9.45 million syringes for Vietnam The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on March 7 presented 9.45 million syringes and 200,000 safety boxes to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) to aid Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination work.