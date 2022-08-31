Additional 2,727 COVID-19 infections confirmed on August 31
Vietnam recorded 2,727 new COVID-19 cases on August 31, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: VNA)
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 11,411,679.
A total of 8,489 patients were declared to recover from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,178,760. Meanwhile, there are 149 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,117.
On August 30, an additional 354,499 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 256,646,264./.