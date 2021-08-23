Health HCM City to test all residents for COVID-19 during social distancing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the acceleration of quick and massive COVID-19 testing, especially for all residents in Ho Chi Minh City during the time social distancing measures are in place, in a bid to promptly detect new infections and curb the spread of the pandemic.

Health Vietnam, Czech Republic intensify health collaboration The Czech Republic plans to deliver 250,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to Vietnam this week, and decides to transfer additional 500,000 doses to the Southeast Asian country, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has stated.

Health HCM City upgrades information retrieval system on COVID-19 patients The national technology centre for COVID-19 prevention and control, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Departments of Health, and Information and Communications, has upgraded the information retrieval system on COVID-19 patients serving demand from their families.