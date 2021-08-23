Additional 3,000 medical staff to arrive in HCM City, southern COVID-19 hotspots
Additional 3,000 medical staff from different medical schools and localities have begun to depart for Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Long An and Dong Nai - the country's current major COVID-19 hotspots - to support the localities in COVID-19 testing and treatment activities, according to Nguyen Hong Son, head of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Organisation and Personnel.
Ha Nam medical staff leave for Dong Nai to support pandemic control activities (Photo: VNA)
Son said that within only one day from August 21-22, about 2,300 medical staff and students from units run by the Health Ministry registered to voluntarily work in the localities in response to the call from the ministry.
As of August 22 evening, 1,800 officials, lecturers and students from some medical colleges, including Bach Mai Medical College, Hanoi Medical University, Hanoi University of Pharmacy and Thai Binh Medical University, had registered to go to HCM City.
Of the figure, 750 students from Bach Mai Medical College departed for HCM City on August 22.
Meanwhile, about 500 experts, doctors, nurses and technicians from eight hospitals run by the Ministry of Health will also arrive in HCM City, Binh Duong, Long An and Dong Nai to help the localities stamp out the pandemic.
At the same time, additional 750 medical personnel from localities nationwide have also registered for pandemic control activities in HCM City and other southern localities.
As of August 21 noon, the number of medical personnel arrived in HCM City and the pandemic-hit localities in the south had reached 14,543.
In order to support HCM City to conduct a super-fast COVID-19 testing campaign, the Health Ministry has also provided the city with 10 testing vans along personnel and equipment with capacity of analysing 3,000 testing samples per day.
The Ministry of Health on August 22 reported 11,214 new COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, including six imported cases.
This was the fourth day running with a daily increase surpassing 10,000.
Of new 11,208 locally-transmitted cases, 4,193 cases were in Ho Chi Minh City, 3,795 cases in Binh Duong, 849 in Dong Nai, 709 in Tien Giang, 365 in Long An, 183 in Da Nang, 160 in Khanh Hoa, 142 in Dong Thap and 107 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau./.