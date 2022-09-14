Additional 3,107 COVID-19 cases recorded on Sept. 14
Vietnam has recorded 11,448,034 infections of COVID-19 as of September 14. (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 3,107 new COVID-19 infections on September 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections lifted the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,448,034.
On the same day, 45,328 patients were declared to be free from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,393,632.
Meanwhile, the death toll was kept at 43,132, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on September 14.
More than 258.93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.