Additional 3,943 COVID-19 cases take national count to over 181,000
Additional 3,943 COVID-19 cases were logged in Vietnam over almost 12 hours to 6am on August 5, a drop of 326 cases compared to that of the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The figure, including two imported cases, raised the national count to 181,756.
HCM City remains Vietnam’s largest coronavirus hotspot with 2,349 cases, followed by neighbouring Binh Duong (497) and Tay Ninh (235).
There are also 189 cases in Long An, 169 in Tien Giang, 110 in Dong Na, 92 in Da Nang, 66 in Ba Ria – Vung Tau, 58 in Vinh Long, 35 in Binh Dinh, 32 in Dong Thap, 21 in An Giang, 20 in Soc Trang, 17 in Phu Yen, 12 in Kien Giang, nine each in Dak Lak, Quang Binh, and Tra Vinh, six in Bac Lieu, two in Lang Son, and one each in Thanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Quang Tri and Ha Tinh.
The number of cases since Vietnam was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave reached 177,855, including 51,558 given the all-clear. The total recoveries stood at 54,322.
Among the patients, 470 are under care at ICUs and 21 are receiving ECMO support.
On August 4, more 263,272 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the country, taking the total shots given so far to more than 7.55 million, with 778,986 people fully vaccinated with two jabs.
HCM City is the largest recipient of COVID-19 vaccines from the Ministry of Health with over 4.07 million doses so far. It was followed by Hanoi which has been supplied with more than 2.94 million shots./.