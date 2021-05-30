Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed 56 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the morning of May 30, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).



Among those, 45 cases were detected in northern Bac Giang province, which is the country’s largest pandemic hotspot, nine in neighbouring Bac Ninh province, one in Long An and another in Hai Duong.



The new patients brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 6,964, including 5,462 domestically-transmitted infections, of which 3,892 were found since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27.



An additional 54 patients have been given the all clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,950, while the death toll related to the disease now stands at 47.



Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 145 tested negative to the virus once, 66 twice and 70 thrice.

After chairing a national teleconference on the COVID-19 situation on May 29 afternoon, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a field-trip to northern Bac Ninh province to encourage local officials and people in the fight against the pandemic.

He commended the province's creative measures and suitable solutions to gradually curb the spread of COVID-19 and recover production and business activities.



The MoH advised citizens to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.

VNA