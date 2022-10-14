Additional 589 COVID-19 cases recorded on October 14
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,491,541 with 589 new cases recorded on October 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 491 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,598,444.
Meanwhile, there are 68 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,155.
As of the end of October 13, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 260,375,471./.