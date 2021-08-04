Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry reported 3,352 new COVID-19 cases, including one imported case, from 6am to 6:30pm on August 4.



The southern province of Binh Duong logged the highest infections with 1,111 cases, followed by Ho Chi Minh City 935, Long An 281, Dong Nai 225, Khanh Hoa 150, Dong Thap 142, Can Tho 113, Binh Thuan 84, Soc Trang 49, Phu Yen 33, Ninh Thuan 29, Ben Tre and Hanoi each 24, Thua Thien-Hue 19, Thanh Hoa 17, Quang Ngai and Dak Lak each 15, Ha Tinh 14; Hau Giang, Quang Nam and Gia Lai each 10; Nghe An and Binh Phuoc each 6; Quang Binh 5; Hai Duong 4; Hung Yen and Quang Tri each 3; Kon Tum, Son La, Lao Cai and Bac Ninh each 2; Dak Nong, Yen Bai, Vinh Phuc, Nam Dinh, Ha Giang and Bac Lieu each 1.



In total, the country recorded 7,623 new cases on August 4, down 754 from a day earlier.



As of August 4 afternoon, Vietnam confirmed 177,813 cases, including 2,239 imported and 175,484 domestic ones. Since April 27 when the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks hit the country, as many as 173,914 cases have been found, 51,558 of them recovered.



Four out of 62 cities and provinces have gone through 14 days without new cases, namely Yen Bai, Quang Ninh, Bac Kan, Thai Binh.



Also on August 4, 3,501 patients nationwide were given the all-clear from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 54,332.

The ministry also announced that additional 256 patients died from the disease, raising the death toll to 2,327.



A total of 7,291,808 shots were administered, including 6,547,477 first and 744,331 second shots./.