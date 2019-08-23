Additional trains and buses will be operated during the upcoming holidays on the Independence Day, September 2 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Transport companies in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi plan to increase the number of trains and buses to cope with the rush expected during the long National Day weekend next month.



Do Quang Van, director of the Sai Gon Railways Transport Joint Stock Company, said the company would operate an additional 35 trains with nearly 17,000 seats between HCM City and Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, and Da Nang cities and Quang Ngai province between August 29 and September 2.



If they do not meet demand, more trains would be operated, he said.



In the north, Vietnam Railways would operate an extra 18 trains between Hanoi and Da Nang, Vinh, Dong Hoi, and Lao Cai.



Nguyen Hoang Huy, deputy general director of HCM City’s Eastern Bus Station, said the number of passengers is expected to increase by 2 percent from last year.



The number of passengers at the Western Bus Station is expected to increase by 2-4 percent, with 58,000-60,000 people travelling from the station on each of August 30 and 31.



Transport operators will not be allowed to increase fares by more than 40 percent.



Vietnam Railways will offer the normal discounts for students, Trade Union members, people eligible for the Government’s preferential policies, and groups of more than 20.



The Hanoi Transport Service Company has sought the Department of Transport’s approval for operating 300 additional buses.



At Giap Bat Bus Station, 115 more buses will ply to the northern provinces of Thanh Hoa, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh.



From the Gia Lam Bus Station, 45 additional buses will go to Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city and 140 to Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Phu Tho also in the north.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed relevant agencies, the National Traffic Safety Committee and people’s committees of provinces and cities to check bus, train and boat stations to ensure safety.



He also ordered transport companies to operate vehicles punctually and not increase fares illegally.-VNS/VNA