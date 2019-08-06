Construction of the HCM City’s Metro Line No 1 project in Van Thanh Area in Binh Thanh District, HCM City (Photo: VNA)

- The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the Management Board of Urban Railway (MAUR) to send the changes to the first two metro lines’ cost estimates to the municipal People’s Council for approval.Line Nos 1 and 2 will go from Ben Thanh Market in District 1 respectively to Suoi Tien Tourism Park in District 9 and the Tham Lương Bus Terminal in District 12.Bui Xuan Cuong, head of MAUR, asked the council to approve the changes so that work could be sped up and the Department of Planning and Investment to help the municipal People’s Committee complete the procedures and to send them to the Ministries of Planning and Investment and Finance by August 9 for assessment.He called on the council for assessment of technical design to assess the designs of Ba Son and HCM City Theatre stations, their electronic and mechanical works and the transformer station and buildings at the depot.He asked the Department of Construction to advise the sub-project on building parks and creating greenery along the Hanoi Highway and the line No 1.For the Metro Line No 2 Project, the HCM City Department of Planning and Investment was asked to help the city to perform necessary procedures and to send to the Ministries of Planning and Investment and Finance for assessment by August 9.The Committee will closely supervise the compensation for site clearance, to ensure the timely compensation and resettlement of the households affected by the project, so that the site could be handed over to the MAUR in June 2020.The Committee will consider and ratify the proposed financial mechanism of the MAUR in the 2020-2022 period with a vision to 2030.Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, urged relevant agencies to complete all legal documents on the adjustment of investments for the two metro line projects to send them to relevant agencies, so that the documents can reach the HCM City People’s Council by 15 October 2019, before they are reported to the Government.Works on site clearance compensation for households affected by the project must be completed by August 20, said Hoan.Tran Luu Quang, Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party’s Committee, asked district authorities and relevant agencies to closely coordinate in works of the city’s first two metro line projects.-VNS/VNA