AFF Cup 2022: Surpassing Vietnam, Thailand retain championship
Thailand beat Vietnam 1-0 in the second leg of the AFF Cup 2022 final on January 16 at the former’s Thammasat Stadium.
The victory helped the team win 3-2 in aggregate, successfully defending its championship title.
The only score in the match was made at the 25th minute of the game by Theerathon Bunmathan.
The first leg taking place at Vietnam’s My Dinh Stadium ended with a 2-2 draw.
In the history of the AFF Cup, Vietnam and Thailand had only met in the finals once, in 2008, when Vietnam were crowned champions for the first time. Thailand currently has the most AFF Cup trophies (formerly known as Tiger Cup), having won seventh times./.