Head coach Park Hang-seo (L) at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam target beating Thailand in the first leg of AFF Cup 2022 final in Hanoi on January 13, said its head coach Park Hang-seo at a press conference on January 12.



Park said during five years of coaching Vietnam’s U23 and national teams, he only lost one match against Thailand in the first leg of AFF Cup 2020 semi-final. The championship is also a gift for supporters of the Vietnamese football team and fans at home.



Midfielder Do Hung Dung pledged that the whole team will play with the full strength to get the best results for fans.



The final is also an opportunity for Park to meet the goal of leading Vietnam to win Thailand before leaving his role as head coach of the Vietnamese national team on January 31.



Head coach of Thai team Alexandre Polking said Vietnam is a better candidate for championship but Thailand will also play its best.



The second leg will take place at 7:30pm on January 16 at Thailand’s Thammasat stadium./.