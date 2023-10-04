The screenshot of the article. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia’s website sbm.news quoted President of the Southeast Asian Football Federation (AFF) Khiev Sameth as saying he is impressed with the progress and contributions of Vietnamese football in the regional games and hoped that Vietnam will book tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

In an article related to the 2023 AFF annual congress taking place in Ho Chi Minh City recently entitled "AFF President: Vietnam will book tickets to the 2026 World Cup", the Cambodian website displayed images of the Vietnam's men's and women's football teams at regional tournaments. It also shows the rankings of the World Football Federation (FIFA), with Vietnam in the leading position in the Southeast Asian region.

According to the article, the head of the regional football organisation congratulated the success of the AFF annual congress and expressed his belief that Vietnam will win a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

The President praised the achievements of Vietnamese football, especially the women's football team participating for the first time in the 2023 World Cup. He emphasised that Vietnam is aiming for the 2026 World Cup and hoped that the country will accomplish this goal."

In addition, he also appreciated the role and potential of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) with its contributions to the development of regional football. This is demonstrated through experience and professional ability as Vietnam successfully organised many important Southeast Asian and Asian football events./.