– African swine fever has been reported in two new provinces - the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and the southern province of Ca Mau, raising the total number of localities affected by the virus to 46.So far, the virus has resulted in some 1.85 million pigs being culled.On May 30, Thuy Le Vu, Vice Director of the Da Lak Sub-Department of Livestock and Animal Health, said the area’s first African swine fever outbreak was discovered at a farm in Hoa Phu commune of Buon Ma Thuot city.All 33 affected pigs were culled, he said, adding that 36 litres of chemicals were used to clean the farm. The city has strengthened inspection of transportation, slaughtering and trading of pigs in Hoa Phu commune, while applying measures to stop the disease spreading.After Gia Lai and Dak Nong, Dak Lak is the third Central Highlands locality affected by the disease.Meanwhile, Ca Mau reported the disease in two farms in Tan An Tay commune of Ngoc Hien district and Phu My commune in Phu Tran district.Measures have been rolled out to control the outbreak.Nguyen Thanh Huy, Director of the Sub-Department of Livestock and Animal Health of Ca Mau, said the province has set up 32 control stations to supervise the transport of pigs and pork into and out of the province.Huy said Ca Mau is home to about 75,000 pigs.-VNA