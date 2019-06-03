A health worker sprays chemical in Ea Sup district of Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – African swine fever hit 3,508 communes in 52 provinces and cities nationwide by June 3, according to a report from the Veterinary Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



It led to the culling of over 2.16 million pigs, it said.



There are 112 communes in 24 provinces and cities surpassing 30 days without having any new outbreaks.



In southern Bac Lieu province, the disease is likely to spread fast though it has been detected there four days ago.



The reason is local authorities have yet managed effectively the transport, purchase, and slaughter of pigs in affected areas.



By June 3 noon, six outbreaks were found in Chau Thoi, Chau Hung A and Long Thanh communes, in Vinh Loi district, and 387 pigs were culled.



Meanwhile, in central Nghe An province, the disease struck 272 breeding households in 66 communes and 1,598 pigs were culled.



In the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, efforts are being made to stamp out the disease since it has been detected in the bordering district of Ia H’Drai in late May.



Ia H’Drai district was asked to intensify the monitoring of slaughtering activities in areas with infected pigs as well as the purchase and transport of animals and animal products in and out the locality.



Some 72 infected pigs in the district were killed.-VNA