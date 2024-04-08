Politics Vietnam wants to step up relations with US: Party official Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen Vietnam-US relations, implement high-level agreements between the two sides, and promote friendship and cooperation with leftist organisations and movements in the US, a Vietnamese Party official has said.

Politics NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in China National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in China right after he arrived in Beijing for an official visit to the country on April 7 afternoon.

Politics Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand congratulates Lao counterpart on traditional New Year A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Charge d'Affaires Bui Thi Hue visited the Lao Embassy in the country on April 6 to extend congratulations on Laos' traditional New Year festival, Bunpimay.