Politics President lauds diplomatic sector’s contributions to national development State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the diplomatic sector for its great contributions to national construction and defence during a meeting on August 23 with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the sector (August 28, 1945-2022).

Politics Official backs Vietnam’s priorities at UN Newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis expressed her support for priorities that Vietnam promotes at the UN, during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on August 23.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.