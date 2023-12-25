☕ Afternoon briefing on December 25
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The Presidential Office on December 25 held a press conference to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws approved by the 15th National Assembly at its recent sixth session.
At the December 25 press conference announcing the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws approved by the 15th National Assembly at its recent sixth session. (Photo: baophapluat.vn)They are the Law on Citizen Identification, the Law on Forces Participating in the Protection of Security and Order at the Grassroots Level, the Law on the Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, the Law on Telecommunications, the Law on Water Resources, the Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business.Read full text
– The second Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Buddhist Summit opened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25.
The second Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Buddhist Summit opens in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon said that for centuries, the Mekong River has played its role as a lifeline, not only for the land but also for the common spirit of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.Read full text
- Pope Francis’s appointment of Archbishop Marek Zalewski as the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam marks a historic moment in the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Vatican, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on December 24, the Deputy Minister noted that Pope Francis’s letter to the People of God in Vietnam in September and the appointment of the Resident Papal Representative have opened up a new chapter in the relations between Vietnam and the Vatican in general and between the Vietnam Catholic Church and the Universal Church in particular.Read full text
– Vietnam this year continues to leave meaningful impressions at multilateral forums, including the United Nations (UN), contributing to enhancing its position and reputation among the global community, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations.
As 2023 is a volatile year with a series of conflicts, new and existing challenges intertwined, and complicated global security, Giang said against this backdrop, Vietnam continues to prove itself as a responsible member that effectively contributes to the UN’s common efforts. Its meaningful contributions have stood out as Vietnam has upheld its stance on supporting peace, development, respect for international law, multilateralism, and most importantly highlighting the importance of following the UN Charter across all pillars, from peace, security to development and protection of human rights.Read full text
– The central province of Quang Binh got more than 82 billion VND (3.38 million USD) for its efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions in 2023, becoming the first locality in Vietnam to receive payment under the Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreement (ERPA).
The agreement was inked between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the World Bank – the trustee agency of the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) in 2020. Accordingly, the FCPF will pay Vietnam 51.5 million USD if Vietnam fully implements its commitment, under which the north-central and central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue are to reduce carbon footprint by 10.3 million tonnes during the 2018-2025 period.Read full text
– The High-level People’s Court in Hanoi on December 25 opened an appeal hearing for 21 defendants in the “repatriation flight” case.
At the appeal hearing for 21 defendants in the “repatriation flight” case on December 25 (Photo: VNA)As many as 21 defendants filed for an appeal, including To Anh Dung, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Pham Trung Kien, former secretary of a Deputy Minister of Health; and Hoang Van Hung, former investigation officer at the Ministry of Public Security.Read full text
- Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Russia gathered at an art performance to welcome the year 2024 at the Russian University of Transport (MIIT) on December 24.
The event was held by the Vietnamese community in Russia in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Association of Vietnamese Students in the country.Read full text/.