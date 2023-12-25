Politics Vietnam-Vatican relations at historic moment: Deputy Minister Pope Francis’s appointment of Archbishop Marek Zalewski as the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam marks a historic moment in the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Vatican, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang.

Politics Vietnam causes impact at multilateral forums: Ambassador Vietnam this year continues to leave meaningful impressions at multilateral forums, including the United Nations (UN), contributing to enhancing its position and reputation among the global community, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics First Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam appointed Archbishop Marek Zalewski has been appointed by Pope Francis as the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam, the Holy See announced on December 23.