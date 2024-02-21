Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- President Vo Van Thuong on February 20 signed a decision approving the extension of the disbursement deadline of a project on basic infrastructure for comprehensive development of four central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri, using loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).



Under the decision, Agreement No.3634-VIE and Agreement No.3635-VIE (COL) related to the project will be amended on the basis of the Government’s request to extend the implementation time to September 30, 2025.Read full text



– The UK’s magazine The Banker has run an article highlighting optimistic opinions of experts on Vietnam’s economic outlook in 2024.



Vietnam saw gross domestic product growth of 5.1% in 2023, which is forecast to rise 6–6.5% in 2024, making Vietnam one of the strongest growth environments in Southeast Asia, the article noted.Read full text

– Developing logistics services for offshore fishing is a key solution that the central province of Quang Nam will implement this year to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and promote sustainable fisheries development.

Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Viet Tich said that the marine economy has become a spearhead economic sector of the locality. Read full text

– E1, an importer and distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) under the Republic of Korea’s LS Group. announced on February 21 that it has signed a joint contract with Venus Gas, the largest LPG importer in northern Vietnam, to build an LPG terminal in Bac Tien Phong industrial complex in Vietnam's northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

The facility will have a capacity of 50,000 tonnes of propane and 30,000 tonnes of butane. Construction on the project is expected to kick off in the first half of this year for the warehouse to be put into operate commercially in 2025. E1 plans to supply more than 1 million tonnes of LPG annually to the Vietnamese market. Read full text



– The Hanoi People’s Court has received appeals of 12 defendants in the case relating to Viet A Company over one month after the first-instance trial.

Specifically, Phan Quoc Viet, General Director of the Viet A Company, and Nguyen Thanh Long, former Minister of Health, appealed for reducing their penalties. Vu Dinh Hiep, Deputy General Director of the Viet A Company asked the court to reconsider the charge on him.Read full text



- The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) reported revenue of over 1.92 trillion VND (78.26 million USD) in 2023, down nearly 44% compared to the previous year.



Of the figure, nearly 1.86 trillion VND, or 97% came from investment activities in the two subsidiary companies - the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), which contributed over 1.39 trillion VND and nearly 462 billion VND, respectively.Read full text



– As many as 531 billion VND (21.7 million USD) under the 120 trillion VND credit package for social housing development has been disbursed, according to Director General of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Department of Credit for Economic Sectors Ha Thu Giang.



At a conference on credit growth on February 20, Giang said that in 2024, the SBV will continue to direct credit institutions to drastically implement credit programmes and policies under the direction of the Government and Prime Minister, including the 120 trillion VND package, as well as coordinate with ministries and agencies to remove obstacles during the implementation process.Read full text/.