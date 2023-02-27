☕ Afternoon briefing on February 27
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 27 attended the NA Standing Committee’s conference to implement foreign affairs work of the legislature in 2023.
Speaking at the event, NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the need to continue strengthening cohesion and coordination with Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, and bring into play parliamentary diplomacy in order to maximise synergy in implementing the country’s foreign policy to ensure national interests.Read full text
- The “Outline on Vietnamese Culture” 1945, drafted by Party General Secretary Truong Chinh has created a consensus in awareness and ideology of culture among people, especially intellectuals and artists, and encouraged people’s patriotism and devotion for the revolution, thus becoming a torch lighting the way for the development of a new culture, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang.
In his opening remarks at a national scientific conference themed “80-year Outline on Vietnamese Culture (1943-2023): Origin and Motivation for Development” in Hanoi on February 27, Thang underlined that over the past 80 years, the document, the first platform on culture of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), has become a lodestar for the nation through two prolonged struggles as well as during the national construction and the building of a country of independence, freedom and happiness following the national reunification.Read full text
-Vietnam’s experience in poverty reduction and the country’s programmes and policies to eliminate poverty and improve people’s living conditions and life quality were discussed at a webinar held recently in Toronto, Canada.
The event, drawing nearly 50 experts and scholars, was the second of a series of activities planned by the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973-2023).Read full text
-More than 30,000 disadvantaged children have benefited from a project to support needy children in studying and meals that has been implemented since 2019 in 55 cities and provinces nationwide, heard a conference held in Hanoi on February 27.
According to the National Fund for Vietnamese Children under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the project aims to help with the development of disadvantaged children, contributing to completing the goals of the National Action Programme for Vietnamese Children in the 2012-2020 period.Read full text
-Doctor Nguyen Viet Giap, Director of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Eye Hospital, has been honoured with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award.
The award, the noblest in the field of ophthalmology in the region, was presented to the doctor along with 17 others at the 38th APAP Congress in Malaysia on February 25.Read full text
- The Vietnam Young Physicians’ Association (VYPA) has announced digital transformation activities and launched a programme named “Health digital start-up Clinic4.0”.
President of the VYPA Central Committee Ha Anh Duc said that health is one of the eight priorities of the national digital transformation programme approved by the Government, and in 2023, his association will carry out a wide range of activities to support young doctors during the digital transformation process of the sector.Read full text
-Vietnamese iced coffee has been named as one of the best coffee in the world by TasteAtlas, an international food magazine.
Vietnamese iced coffee is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars by culinary experts, equivalent to Ristretto of Italy.Read full text
- Vietnamese athletes have secured two gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the ongoing Asian Jujitsu Championship 2023 in Thailand.
Phung Thi Hue won the first gold medal for Vietnam, and the second gold medal was bagged by Le Duy Thanh in the men’s 94kg fighting category.Read full text/.
