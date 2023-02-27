Politics Ceremony held to hounour Raymonde Dien – Vietnam’s great friend A ceremony to commemorate and honour French communist Raymonde Dien (1929-2022) was held on February 25 in France’s Saint-Pierre-des-Corps city where she bravely laid down on the rails to block a train carrying tanks and other weapons to Indochina on February 23, 1950.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics CPV, Dominican Republic's MIU party beef up cooperation The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) signed an agreement of cooperation for the 2023-2028 period in Hanoi on February 26.

Politics Expert optimistic about prospects of Vietnam-Australia relations The Vietnam-Australia relations continue to grow strongly across fields, reaping great successes in the past five decades, as the two countries have built strategic trust based on mutual respect and common interests, said Prof. Carl Thayer, an expert on Vietnamese studies from the University of New South Wales (UNSW).