-Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong extended Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, at a meeting in Hanoi on February 7, the 28th day of the last lunar month.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on February 7. (Photo: VNA)

The event saw the attendance of former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; President Vo Van Thuong and former Presidents Truong Tan Sang and Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and former PM Nguyen Tan Dung; Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung, and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai, among others.

-A delegation of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly (NA) and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on February 7 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.

Leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, and delegates pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)Nhập mô tả cho ảnh

The delegation included Politburo members: President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai.



-Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on February 7 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the most important traditional festival of Vietnamese people.



The Party chief expressed his deep gratitude to the beloved President who devoted his whole life to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation and the people of Vietnam, and the international community.



- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have cabled a message of congratulations to former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtai Siphandone on the occasion of his 100th birthday, which falls on February 8.



In the message, they said the Vietnamese Party, State and people highly value Siphandone's dedication and brainpower, highlighting his important role in the Lao revolutionary cause and in consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos.



- The consolidated cooperation between Vietnam and Morocco is the result of their shared desire to promote and strengthen South-South cooperation, Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi. (Photo: Moroccan Embassy in Vietnam)

This desire has been materialised through many visits by high-ranking government and parliament delegations as well as the signing of cooperation agreements in various fields, he said.



- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has voiced Vietnam’s support for Laos in its role as ASEAN Chair and its appointment of the ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, saying that they have been instrumental in promoting dialogue, seeking peaceful and sustainable solutions, and fostering ASEAN's efforts in humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.



At a meeting of ASEAN Heads of Mission in New York and Alounkeo Kittikhoun, former Minister in the Lao Prime Minister's Office and ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, on February 6, Giang stressed the critical need for all parties in Myanmar to fully implement the Five-Point Consensus, with the highest priority given to ending violation, ensuring humanitarian access for all citizens, and creating an environment conducive for comprehensive dialogue and reconciliation.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently issued a dispatch aimed at enhancing logistics connectivity to drive the consumption and export of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, considering it one of the key tasks in agriculture and rural development.



Under the dispatch, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is entrusted with the critical task of orchestrating collaborative efforts with relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities to promptly submit a scheme on developing logistics services, improving the quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce until 2030 with a vision to 2050 to the Prime Minister.



- Five earthquakes were recorded in Kon Plong district in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on February 7 morning, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning under the Institute of Geophysics.



All the earthquakes caused no disaster risk as the strongest quake occurred at 10:11:50 (Hanoi time) with a magnitude of 4.0 and focal depth at about 8.1 km.