Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on February 7. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on February 7 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the most important traditional festival of Vietnamese people.



The Party chief expressed his deep gratitude to the beloved President who devoted his whole life to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation and the people of Vietnam, and the international community.



The Thought, the morals and working style of President Ho Chi Minh have become invaluable spiritual assets of the Party and people.



House 67 in the Presidential Palace complex is the place where President Ho Chi Minh lived during the final years of his life and breathed his last. Many mementos associated with the President's life and career are still kept there./.