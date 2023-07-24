☕ Afternoon briefing on July 24
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen chaired an official welcome ceremony for President Vo Van Thuong of Vietnam at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna on July 24 morning.
After the welcome ceremony, President Thuong and his Austrian counterpart held talks.Read full text
– President Vo Van Thuong’s upcoming State visit to Italy is expected to boost bilateral trade and bring cooperation opportunities for the businesses of the two countries, which share many similarities in economic structure with many small and medium enterprises. Their economies are complementary to each other in terms of industries and products.
At present, Vietnam is Italy's largest trading partner in ASEAN, with two-way trade reaching 6.2 billion USD in 2022, up 11% compared to 2021, according to Vietnam Customs. Specifically, Vietnam's exports to Italy last year totalled 4.4 billion USD, up 14% over the previous year, and its imports from Italy - 1.7 billion USD, up 3.6%.Read full text
– The 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Israel and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day were marked at a ceremony in Tel Aviv on July 23, held in the framework of an official visit of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung stressed that the friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Israel has continuously developed in all fields since the establishment of their diplomatic ties on July 12, 1993.Read full text
– Vietnamese destinations have continually been honoured by the foreign media recently, helping popularise the country as a beautiful, hospitable, and attractive destination for international visitors, said the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).
Channel NewsAsia, a Singapore-based multinational news channel, has listed Sapa (Lao Cai province), Ba Na (Da Nang city), and Da Lat (Lam Dong province) among the 10 cooling getaways in Asia to escape the intense heat.Read full text
– Foreign suppliers, such as Google, Apple, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Netflix and TikTok, paid 3.94 trillion VND (169 million USD) in taxes in the first half of 2023, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT).
Over 3.4 trillion VND was declared and paid through an electronic portal dedicated to them, which was put into operation on March 21, 2022. To date, 57 foreign suppliers have registered to declare and pay taxes through the portal.Read full text
– The Party Committee and People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh have been taking drastic measures to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing since 2018.
Besides directions and inspections, the provincial People’s Committee has made prevention of fishing vessels’ violation of foreign waters a criterion to assess the performance of local authorities. Heads of authorities at the commune and district levels have to take responsibility if violations are detected.Read full text
- Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai, two out of the “Big Three” shipbuilders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), are looking to Vietnam to secure workers amid the Korean industry's lingering workforce shortage, according to industry officials.
On July 22, Hanwha Ocean signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade in Hanoi for their comprehensive cooperation in training and hiring Vietnamese shipbuilding workers.Read full text
– The Investigation Security Agency under Lam Dong Department of Public Security on July 24 issued decisions to detain and start criminal proceedings against Duong Tuan Ngoc on the charge of “making, storing, disseminating or popularising information and documents against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Criminal Code.
The investigation agency said Ngoc, born in 1985 and residing in Nam Ha commune, Lam Ha district, Lam Dong province, has posted and shared articles and video clips with content defaming the government and insulting President Ho Chi Minh on social media platforms like Facebook and Youtube.Read full text/.