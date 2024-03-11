Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon identified major orientations for further strengthening cooperation in multiple areas during talks in Wellington on March 11 morning.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Wellington on March 11 (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the stable and increasingly effective development of their countries’ strategic partnership in all aspects, including politics - diplomacy, economy - trade, security - defence, education - training, agriculture, and labour, especially the frequent exchanges of high-ranking delegations and the good growth of bilateral trade, by 60% during 2017 - 2022.Read full text



-Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon co-chaired a press conference following their talks in Wellington on March 11 morning, saying they agreed to promote all-round cooperation to raise the two countries’ relations to a new height.

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his New Zealand counterpart PM Christopher Luxon co-chair the press conference in Wellington on March 11. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh noted that during the talks, the two sides discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation and outlined orientations for the Vietnam - New Zealand strategic partnership to continue growing strongly in the time ahead.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting with Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro in Wellington on March 11 (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to New Zealand.



The Governor-General said the PM’s visit is of significance as the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025, and expressed her belief that it will be a success, contributing to enhancing the Vietnam-New Zealand strategic partnership.Read full text



-New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh have issued a joint press release on the occasion of the latter’s official visit to New Zealand.Read full text



-Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee in Wellington on March 11 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the South Pacific nation.



Congratulating Brownlee on being elected Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament, PM Chinh expressed his belief that the country will become increasingly prosperous and secure a growing stature in the region and the world, with the New Zealand Parliament playing an important role.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined New Zealand businesses in a seminar in Wellington on March 11 to learn about investment cooperation potential and demand between the two countries.



The event, part of his official visit to New Zealand, was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand, and the ASEAN - New Zealand Business Council (ANZBC).Read full text



-Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is paying a working visit to the US, starting March 11 morning (Vietnam time), to attend the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and carry out several bilateral activities in the US.



Xuan visited and offered sympathy to the family of left-wing activist Merle Ratner, a close friend of Vietnam, who passed away after a traffic accident in early February.Read full text



-The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is working hard to complete necessary procedures to repatriate Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship that was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.



Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung said on March 10 that the survivors and the body of seafarer Dang Duy Kien, now in Djibouti city, Djibouti, are expected to be brought home as soon as possible.Read full text



- The 2024 list of the top 500 fastest growing enterprises in Vietnam (FAST500) has been released by the Vietnam Report JSC.



The top 10 businesses consist of Binh Thuan Plastic Group JSC, HD Securities Corporation, Orient Securities Corporation, Imedia Technology and Services JSC, SOL E&C Construction Investment JSC, Vietnam Vitadairy Milk JSC, Taseco Land Investment JSC, Stellapharm J.V. Co. Ltd, CNC Technology Solutions JSC, and Bee Logistics Corporation.Read full text



-Vietnam witnessed the establishment of 22,128 enterprises in the first two months of the year with combined registered capital of nearly 219 trillion VND (8.88 billion USD), according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Business Registration Management Agency.



The figures represented a year-on-year increase of 12.4% in the number of new businesses, and a rise of 32.8% in capital.Read full text/.