Politics Soc Trang conference spotlights Party leader’s book on promoting great national solidarity Major contents of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book entitled “Promoting the tradition of great national solidarity, making our country more prosperous, civilised, happy” were highlighted at a conference held by the Standing Board of the Soc Trang Party Committee on March 18, with the online participation of Party members and officials from provincial to local levels across the Mekong Delta locality.

Politics Foreign Minister to face scrutiny on citizen protection work As the National Assembly Standing Committee continues its 31st sitting in Hanoi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son is set to face questions regarding legal violations committed by both Vietnamese citizens abroad and foreign nationals in Vietnam on March 18.

Politics NA Standing Committee grills finance, foreign ministers The National Assembly Standing Committee started a Q&A session on finance and foreign affairs on March 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, as part of its ongoing 31st sitting.

Politics Vietnam keen on expanding trade, investment cooperation with Ireland: Minister Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has told Minister of State at the Department of Justice of Ireland James Browne that Vietnam hopes to further expand and promote cooperation with Ireland in trade and investment, especially in the fields of agriculture, IT and pharmaceuticals.