☕ Afternoon briefing on March 18
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly Standing Committee started a Q&A session on finance and foreign affairs on March 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, as part of its ongoing 31st sitting.
The session is broadcast live nationwide on the Vietnam Television and the Vietnam NA Television channels. Read full story
- Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Tran Viet Truong highlighted the potential benefits awaiting Japanese enterprises investing in the city during a working session on March 18 with a delegation of executives of Japanese banks led by Managing Executive Officer of Gunma Bank Uchibori Takeo. Read full story
- Vietnam, one of the world’s leading agricultural exporters, wants to bolster cooperation in the field with the Republic of Korea (RoK) who boasts strengths in applying advanced technology into cultivation and processing, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on March 18.
At a workshop jointly held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Hanoi, Hoan highlighted that both countries hold great potential to cooperate in developing agriculture, elaborating Vietnam has been famous for its rice, vegetables and fruits and aquatic products while the RoK has a modern agriculture with various kinds of seedlings. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang had a meeting with Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Sarah Elleman, within the framework of Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s recent working visit to the US.
The two sides assessed the official upgrade of the Vietnam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on September 10, 2023, as a historic milestone in bilateral ties, in which economic and trade cooperation will continue to be an important driving force, playing a pioneer role in promoting common prosperity between the two countries. Read full story
- The association of female businesswomen in France - Association Entraide Femmes Entrepreneurs Vietnamiennes en France (AEEV) - on March 17 organised an event to honour Vietnamese women in France for their contributions to society in general and to the AEEV’s activities in particular and to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).
The event attracted influential businesswomen in the Vietnamese community in France, especially Stéphanie Do - the first female parliamentarian of Vietnamese origin in France and Dr Phan Bich Thien, member of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women's Forum in Europe, and Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women's Association in Hungary. Read full story
- Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) should better their management capacity and business strategies so as to draw capital from both domestic and foreign investment funds who are holding hundreds of billions of USD, economists have said.
The funds are able to provide SMEs with effective financial solutions, they said, elaborating instead of investing in financial tools, they are targeting unlisted companies and listed ones who are planning to withdraw their stocks from the market to engage in the firms’ management and business growth. Read full story
- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) will hold a conference in May to announce the export of chicken meat products to Islamic markets with an estimated volume of around 1,000 tonnes per month, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.
The Deputy Minister said the market of Muslim countries with a total population of around 2.2 billion people offers opportunities for a number of Vietnam's agricultural products. Read full story
- John Pellower, representing Meyer Sound Laboratories (USA) - the supplier of sound equipment for Broadway stages and theatres worldwide - shared insights about the Ho Guom Opera House during a recent visit to Hanoi.
Pellower said the selection of the Ho Guom Opera House as the only representative from Vietnam to be included in the top 10 best opera houses in the world on the 10 best website of the World Travel Awards organisation – WTA is truly great news not only for the Opera House but also for Hanoi as a whole. Read full story
- In response to the Earth Hour campaign that will take place on the evening of March 23rd, the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, and Industry and Trade, and the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) have called on people to join hands in reducing carbon footprint, towards net zero emissions. Read full story./.