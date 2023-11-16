Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong attended a policy discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in San Francisco, the US, on November 15 morning (US time), as part of his trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US.

President Vo Van Thuong attends a policy discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations in San Francisco. (Photo: VNA)

The President briefed attendants at the discussion on Vietnam’s situation, highlighting the country’s great achievements after nearly 40 years carrying out the Doi Moi (renewal) cause.Read full text

-President Vo Van Thuong called on the businesses community to continue accompanying States in fulfilling commitments to sustainable development and pursuing long-term socio-economic and environmental goals, while addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2023, which is taking place in San Francisco from November 14-16 (local time).

President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the APEC CEO summit. (Photo: VNA)

The event brought together nearly 2,000 leaders from major businesses in the world and the Asia-Pacific, international organisations, research institutes and universities in the region.Read full text



- President Vo Van Thuong attended and delivered a speech at a roundtable connecting Vietnamese and US businesses and localities in San Francisco on November 15 afternoon (local time) as part of his trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US.

The event gathered crowds of officials from agencies and localities, and representatives from businesses of the two countries.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the efforts by senior citizens across the country in overcoming difficulties and promoting economic production during a conference in Hanoi on November 16 to honour 273 representing elderly people with outstanding performance the field of economy nationwide.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the honoured senior citizens pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh underlined that along with their important role in families, the elderly are priceless resources thanks to their life experience and knowledge.Read full text



-Specific policies will serve as a launching pad for enterprises and industrial parks to promote circular business practices in the most effective way, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said on November 16.

At the Vietnam Circular Economy Forum 2023 held in Hanoi by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ha stressed that besides a specific plan with detailed targets and a consensus from the society, a legal corridor is needed to shape up circular economy models which involve the responsibilities of all sectors.Read full text



-Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange commended Vietnam’s progress and capacity in green transition, at a meeting with Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man in Brussels on November 15 (local time).

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (third, right) and Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange (third, left) in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Recalling the Global Gateway Forum (GGF) organised by the EU last month, Lange said among the GGF-funded projects, there were those for Vietnam, demonstrating the active partnership between the EU and Vietnam and facilitating Vietnam’s production in the European market.Read full text



-An influx of new capital from European and US firms into Vietnam has become noticeable, with the local mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market expected to maintain its attractiveness despite its relatively modest scale.

The assessment was heard at the first Global M&A Partners (GMAP) conference held in Vietnam earlier this week. Global M&A Partners is a partnership of independent corporate finance advisory firms operating in 50 countries and regions across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.Read full text



-Defence ministers participating at the 10th ASEAN Defence Minister Meeting (ADMM) Plus in Jakarta on November 16 issued a joint statement on women, peace and security (WPS).

They committed to promoting the full, equal and meaningful participation and leadership of women in all areas of peace and security, especially in the prevention, management and resolution of armed conflict, as well as post-conflict peace building and reconstruction towards a stable, peaceful and safe region.Read full text/.