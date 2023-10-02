☕ Afternoon briefing on October 2
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong put forth requests for members of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee while opening the committee’s eighth session in Hanoi on October 2 morning.
In his speech, the Party chief stressed that this time’s session, lasting until October 8, will consider and make decisions about many big, complex, and sensitive issues highly important to the fulfillment of the 13th Party Central Committee’s political tasks from now until the end of the tenure. Read full story
- Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen), the second biggest state of Germany, is keen on promoting cooperation with Vietnam, especially in economy, and wants to receive more Vietnamese workers, Minister-President of the state Stephan Weil has been quoted by SZ, Germany's largest broadsheet newspaper, as saying.
Weil described Vietnam as an important partner of the European Union (EU) in Southeast Asia, and Lower Saxony is interested in further beef up economic collaboration with Vietnamese partners. Read full story
- Vietnam’s overseas investment approximated 416.8 million USD during the first nine months of 2023, rising 4.6% year on year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Of the amount, over 244.8 million USD was registered for 84 new projects, equivalent to 70.5% of the value posted in the same period last year, while more than 171.96 million USD was added to 18 existing ones, surging 3.38-fold. Read full story
- The export value of aquatic products is estimated at 862 million USD in September, equal to that in the same period last year, and 16 million USD higher than that of August, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
In the January-September period, the revenue reached 6.6 billion USD, down 22% year-on-year. Read full story
- The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) posted 49.7 in September, compared to 50.5 in August, despite the second successive monthly increase in new orders.
S&P Global said that after improving in August, overall business conditions in the Vietnamese manufacturing sector declined marginally in September. Read full story
- Retail prices of petrol were revised down on October 2 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance after many consecutive times of increase.
Specifically, the retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by 695 VND and 906 VND to 23,502 VND (0.97 USD) and 24,842 VND per litre, respectively. Read full story
- Localities are diversifying tourism products and stepping up promotion activities to attract both domestic and foreign holidaymakers in the remaining months of this year.
The Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City reported that in the first nine months of this year, the southern metropolis welcomed 27 million domestic visitors and 3.5 million foreign tourists, up nearly 25% year-on-year, and earned 125.45 trillion VND (5.16 billion USD) from the sector, a rise of 35.8%. Read full story
- The Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) is working to develop a national online cuisine map with a view to introducing Vietnamese cuisine quintessence to the world through helping those who want to explore the country's food.
Google can help foodies and tourists find places to try local foods; however, fakes reviews have made it hard for them to believe in what they read. Therefore, the VCCA’s initiative to set up an online cuisine map has received enthusiastic support from organisations and individuals. Read full story
- The Vietnamese delegation bagged one silver medal in the eighth competition day of the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD-19), raising the total medal number to 15.
The silver medal was in Chinese chess in the mixed team category. Read full story./.