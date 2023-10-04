Politics HCM City strengthens friendship with Malaysia Malaysia sincerely hopes Vietnam will continue developing prosperously, and the Malaysia-Vietnam friendship will get closer and closer, new Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman has affirmed.

Politics Foreign Minister welcomes visiting UK Secretary of State for Scotland Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 3 for UK Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack.

Politics Leaders send congratulations to Germany on Unity Day President Vo Van Thuong on October 3 sent greetings to his German counterpart Frank Walter-Steinmeier on the occasion of the country’s 33rd Unity Day (October 3).

Politics Vietnam highlights need for int’l cooperation in ensuring gender equality It is necessary to promote international cooperation to support countries in implementing international commitments to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in all areas of social life, contributing to preventing violence and discrimination, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) has stated.