Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 3 for UK Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, during which the host proposed the two countries continue stepping up delegation exchanges, effectively implementing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, maintaining close cooperation at multilateral forums, and encouraging UK enterprises, including those from Scotland, to invest in finance, science-technology, innovation, green transformation and energy transition in Vietnam. Read full story
- Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen has called for comprehensive and breakthrough measures to realign the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development back on track.
Addressing the discussions of the Economic and Financial Committee of the 78th-tenure United Nations General Assembly that took place in New York on October 3-4, Nguyen said the global issues continue hurting the progress of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with only 15% of the goals being in place according to their set timelines. Read full story
- It is necessary to promote international cooperation to support countries in implementing international commitments to ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in all areas of social life, contributing to preventing violence and discrimination, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), said at a meeting of the UN Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues of the 78th-tenure UN General Assembly on October 3. Read full story
- An array of advanced metalworking tools and industrial solutions from nearly 300 brands of 20 countries and territories are on display at the 16th edition of the Vietnam’s International Exhibition on Machine Tools & Metalworking Solutions for Production Upgrade (METALEX Vietnam 2023) and International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2023), which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 4.
Taking place at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre, the events are organised by RX Vietnam – ASEAN’s leading exhibition organiser. Read full story
- The vacancy rate of offices in Ho Chi Minh City reached 18% in the third quarter of 2023, while rents decreased by between 0.2 -2.2% quarterly, according to Knight Frank Vietnam, a leading real estate consultancy.
In its report on HCM City office market in the third quarter of 2023, Knight Frank Vietnam predicted that in the fourth quarter, the office vacancy rate will increase to over 20% due to new supply in Thu Thiem area in Thu Duc city, which is a 12-year high. Read full story
- The number of visitors to the northern province of Lao Cai in the first nine months of this year reached a record of more than six million, up 71% over the same period last year, thanks to measures to stimulate tourism demand, together with improved service quality.
The province’s tourism revenue in the January-September period was about 18.56 trillion VND (760 million USD), a rise of 49.5% from a year earlier. Read full story
- The Rhythms and Cloud Nine in Hanoi have made the list of the 25 best fine dining destinations in Asia of the world’s most popular travel guide – Tripadvisor.
The Rhythmns Restaurant was ranked 15th and Cloud Nine 24th on the list as part of the 2023 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants Awards announced recently. Read full story
- The Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team of four won one more gold medal for Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in China after defeating their Indonesian rival on October 4. Read full story./.