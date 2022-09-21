☕ Afternoon briefing on September 21
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 21.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 21.
– The 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) was officially launched in New York on September 20 (local time), with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, jointly chairing the opening. The debate’s theme is “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges” this year.Read full story
– Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, led a delegation to a UN exhibition on 100 years of multilateralism that opened in Geneva on September 20. The UN, founded in 1919 with the name of “League of Nations”, was the first international organisation with a view to develop cooperation among nations and to guarantee peace and security for them.Read full story
– Border guards of the south-eastern province of Tay Ninh received 92 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodian authorities at Moc Bai International Border Gate on September 21. They were then taken to Moc Bai Border Station for identity verification. They include 71 Vietnamese tricked into working for a casino named Lucky 88 in Bavet city, Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province. Read full story
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its favourable economic outlook for Vietnam as it forecasts the country's gross domestic product to expand 6.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, based on the update of its flagship economic report released on September 21. ADB Country Director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries commented that Vietnam’s economy recovered faster than expected in the first half of 2022 and continues to grow amid the challenging global environment.Read full story
– A recent strong influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam has prompted the government to design long-term policies and create a favourable and transparent environment for foreign investors to operate in a long term in the country, according to experts. Statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that 35-40% of the total FDI capital injected to underway projects in Vietnam is poured to those in industrial parks (IP) and economic zones (EZ). The rate in the manufacturing-processing sector is up to 80%.Read full story
– The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on September 21 exported its first 70 tonnes of durian to China. The shipment came following the signing of the protocol concerning the work between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) over two months ago.Read full story
– Petrol prices continued to be adjusted down in the latest adjustment made on September 21 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance. The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped by 450 VND to a maximum of 21,780 VND (0.92 USD) per litre while that of RON95-III was cut by 630 VND to 22,580 VND per litre.Read full story
– A great cultural heritage, the ancient capital of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has become an attractive destination on Vietnam’s tourism map after its odyssey through difficulties. Nearly three decades since its recognition as a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 1993, the Complex of Hue Monuments have passed the stage of emergency rescue and is transitioning to the one of stability and sustainable development.Read full story/.
– The 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) was officially launched in New York on September 20 (local time), with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, jointly chairing the opening. The debate’s theme is “A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges” this year.Read full story
– Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, led a delegation to a UN exhibition on 100 years of multilateralism that opened in Geneva on September 20. The UN, founded in 1919 with the name of “League of Nations”, was the first international organisation with a view to develop cooperation among nations and to guarantee peace and security for them.Read full story
– Border guards of the south-eastern province of Tay Ninh received 92 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodian authorities at Moc Bai International Border Gate on September 21. They were then taken to Moc Bai Border Station for identity verification. They include 71 Vietnamese tricked into working for a casino named Lucky 88 in Bavet city, Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province. Read full story
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its favourable economic outlook for Vietnam as it forecasts the country's gross domestic product to expand 6.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, based on the update of its flagship economic report released on September 21. ADB Country Director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries commented that Vietnam’s economy recovered faster than expected in the first half of 2022 and continues to grow amid the challenging global environment.Read full story
– A recent strong influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam has prompted the government to design long-term policies and create a favourable and transparent environment for foreign investors to operate in a long term in the country, according to experts. Statistics from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that 35-40% of the total FDI capital injected to underway projects in Vietnam is poured to those in industrial parks (IP) and economic zones (EZ). The rate in the manufacturing-processing sector is up to 80%.Read full story
– The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on September 21 exported its first 70 tonnes of durian to China. The shipment came following the signing of the protocol concerning the work between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) over two months ago.Read full story
– Petrol prices continued to be adjusted down in the latest adjustment made on September 21 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance. The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped by 450 VND to a maximum of 21,780 VND (0.92 USD) per litre while that of RON95-III was cut by 630 VND to 22,580 VND per litre.Read full story
– A great cultural heritage, the ancient capital of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has become an attractive destination on Vietnam’s tourism map after its odyssey through difficulties. Nearly three decades since its recognition as a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 1993, the Complex of Hue Monuments have passed the stage of emergency rescue and is transitioning to the one of stability and sustainable development.Read full story/.