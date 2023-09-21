Politics Vietnamese, Lao legislative bodies enhance cooperation Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh hosted a reception for a delegation of the Lao NA’s Ethnic Affairs Committee led by its Chairman Khamchanh Sotapaserth in Hanoi on September 21.

Politics NA Chairman’s Bulgaria visit to deepen friendship, cooperation: official Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and strengthening multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, which have been built and nurtured over the past 73 years.

Politics Vietnam-Algeria inter-governmental committee to meet in October Algerian Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry Ali Aoun and Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Quoc Khanh on September 20 looked into preparations for the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria inter-governmental committee and a business forum, slated for October in Hanoi.

Politics Successful hosting of CEPPP affirms Vietnam’s responsibility in UN peacekeeping operations: Officer The hosting of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP), an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, aimed to continue affirming the role and responsibility of Vietnam in preparing for and joining UN peacekeeping missions, according to Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).