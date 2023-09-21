☕ Afternoon briefing on September 21
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined other world leaders in the Climate Ambition Summit and the UN High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response in New York on September 20 (local time), part of the high-level week of the 78th UN General Assembly.
Addressing the Climate Ambition Summit, PM Chinh stressed that climate change remains the biggest global challenge directly impacting and taking a heavy toll on economic development, social security, and people’s life safety and health. Read full story
- Vietnam attaches importance to and supports the United Nations (UN)’s central role in the global administration system in order to cope with current big common challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while meeting with President of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) Dennis Francis in New York on September 20 (local time). Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with global leaders in New York on September 20 afternoon (local time), on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Read full story
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka capital on September 21, starting his official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.
The top legislator and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Iqbalur Rahim, member of the Parliament; K.M. Abdus Salam, Senior Secretary of the Bangladesh Parliament; and representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh. Read full story
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and strengthening multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, which have been built and nurtured over the past 73 years.
The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Foreign Affairs Don Tuan Phong in an interview granted to the media ahead of the visit, which will be made at the invitation of President of the NA of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on September 20 signed the United Nations agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (the High Sea Treaty), making Vietnam one of the first countries to sign the international-legally binding instrument under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The signing of the agreement conveyed the message that Vietnam is a positive and responsible member of the international community as well as the country’s efforts to join hands with countries to deal with global issues, contributing to peace, prosperity and sustainable development. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien and US Assistant Secretary of Defence Dr Ely Ratner co-chaired the annual Vietnam – US Defence Policy Dialogue in Washington, D.C on September 19 (local time).
Commending positive defence cooperation between the two countries in the past year, Chien and Ratner said post-war recovery cooperation has continued to be a pillar and a bright spot in the bilateral relations, helping build trust and foster mutual understanding between the two sides. Read full story
- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet attended the 16th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G) held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20 (local time). Read full story
- The hosting of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP), an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, aimed to continue affirming the role and responsibility of Vietnam in preparing for and joining UN peacekeeping missions, according to Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA). Read full story
- The ASEAN Workshop on Best Practices of Digital Transformation in Media was held in the central city of Da Nang on September 21, in the framework of the 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsive for Information and related Meetings (AMRI).
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam stressed ASEAN member states should share experience as well as sound strategies to promote sustainable digitalisation among the media agencies, given traditional communications activities having lost its share and revenue to cross-border platforms due to the boom of digital technologies. Read full story
- An international seminar themed “Smart city for green growth” was jointly held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), the Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences (LASES), the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC) and the Korea Environment Institute (KEI). Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh City will spend 700 billion VND (28.6 million USD) on building the second blood bank as the city's first establishment, located at the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital, has become overloaded.
The municipal People's Council on September 19 passed a plan to build the new blood bank at Tan Kien medical cluster Binh Chanh district from now until 2026. Read full story./.