☕ Afternoon briefing on September 23
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 23.
-Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 23 asked Ho Chi Minh City to further bring into play its role as the biggest development driver for the southeastern region and Vietnam as a whole.
At a working session with him during his working visit there, the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee reported on the implementation outcomes of the resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th municipal Party Congress.Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 23 chaired a conference on developing the science and technology market, aiming to identify challenges and put forward solutions for Vietnam to better manage and operate it.
The hybrid event brought together many cabinet members, scientists and representatives from ministerial and governmental bodies, international organisations, universities, research institutes and enterprises.Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 23 chaired a forum on collective economy and cooperatives, which focuses on the role of digital transformation in the development of the sector.
The leader underlined the significance of digital transformation as a compulsory task in the national development.
Meanwhile, the collective economy is an obvious trend during international economic integration, which is suitable to the socialist-oriented economy, he said.Read full story
-Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh attended a banquet hosted by US President Joe Biden and met senior foreign officials on September 22, within the framework of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York.Read full story
The same day, the Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh also met representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US firms operating in many different areas in New York.Read full story
Besides, he met the President of the Comoros and the foreign ministers of Cuba and Canada on the sidelines of the High-Level Meetings of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session in New York.Read full story
-Vietnam wishes to learn from Cuba’s experience in managing relations with the Catholic Church and the Vatican and expanding bilateral cooperation and information exchange in religious affairs, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Chien Thang has said.
He made the statement when meeting Caridad Diego Bello, head of the Cuban Communist Party (CCP)’s Office of Religious Affairs, as he was visiting the country on September 17 – 22.Read full story
-The Korea Trade - Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) have arranged 166 direct meetings between 25 businesses from Incheon city, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and nearly 100 Vietnamese importers over the past few days to seek partnership opportunities.
Businesses from Incheon, which accommodates many major industrial production complexes, have come to Vietnam to seek partners. They brought along a wide range of products in the fields of cosmetics, beauty care, instant food, household appliances, education, to medical tools, electronic devices, industrial equipment, and construction materials.Read full story
-A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, held a conference in Seoul on Sept. 22 to call for investment from RoK firms into the province.
The event, organised with the coordination of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), is part of activities to enhance trade connectivity between Vietnam and the RoK to mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (November 22, 1992 – 2022).Read full story
-An event held by the “Restoring the Environment and Neutralising the Effects of the War” (RENEW) project in Washington D.C. on September 22 completed its target of raising 100,000 USD for mine clearing activities in Vietnam's central province of Quang Ngai.
The event, taking place in both virtual and face-to-face forms, saw the participation of US officials and people, most of them Vietnam War veterans.Read full story
-An informal ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting (IAMM) took place at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 to discuss cooperation within the bloc and coordination in member countries’ candidacies for membership of UN bodies and international organisations.
The event, held on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the UN General Assembly, reviewed preparations for the 40th and 41st ASEAN summits and related summits, slated for November 10 - 13 in Phnom Penh.Read full story/.
