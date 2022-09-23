Politics Bac Giang rearranges, streamlines political apparatus The provincial Party Committee of the northern province of Bac Giang will push ahead with the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 18-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017 on continuing to reform, rearrange the political system’s organizational apparatus towards compactness and efficiency.

Politics Vietnam promotes cooperation with Cuba, Canada, Comoros Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 22 met the President of the Comoros and the foreign ministers of Cuba and Canada on the sidelines of the High-Level Meetings of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session in New York.

Politics Vietnam seeks Cuban experience in religious affairs Vietnam wishes to learn from Cuba’s experience in managing relations with the Catholic Church and the Vatican and expanding bilateral cooperation and information exchange in religious affairs, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Chien Thang has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.