Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, had a meeting with Lao Foreign Minister Tinh Souksan in Vientiane on September 7 to discuss the two countries’ cooperation, including in supporting overseas Vietnamese and Lao people.

The two sides agreed to step up bilateral cooperation mechanisms and effectively implement their countries' high-level agreements, especially those in education - training, tourism, culture, people-to-people exchanges, and locality-to-locality ties, thereby helping enhance the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



-President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai hailed the effective and practical cooperation between the Vietnamese and Thai parliaments, while hosting Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on September 7.

He said he hopes to welcome more high-level delegations from the Vietnamese National Assembly so as to enhance collaboration in the time to come, stressing the Thai Senate values the operation of the Vietnam – Thailand Parliamentarians Friendship Group and pledging he will urge the new parliament to perfect the group so as to further collaboration with the Vietnamese NA.



-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on September 7 received a delegation from the French Senate led by Chairwoman of the Senate's Social Affairs Committee and Chairwoman of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the Senate Catherine Deroche.

Vu spoke highly of the French delegation's visit which contributed to diversifying and deepening the Vietnam - France strategic partnership, especially as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.



-Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has suggested the Vietnamese capital city and Gyeonggi province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the time ahead.

At a reception for visiting ambassador of Gyeonggi Kang Kum-sil on September 7, Dung briefed the host on Hanoi's development, saying it posted one of the highest growth rates in the country and attracted 2.34 billion USD in foreign investment in the first eight months of this year, a 2.89-fold rise year-on-year.



-Ho Chi Minh City and Zhejiang province of China have numerous opportunities to beef up cooperation among their people-elected agencies, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Van Dung told Gao Xingfu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of Zhejiang, during a meeting with the Chinese official on September 8.

Dung stressed that the two sides can promote cooperation and experience sharing in building resolutions of people-elected agencies, supervisory activities, and meeting with voters.



-The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in Vietnam, in collaboration with the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) of Vietnam, held a 2023 Australia Investment Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on September 8 to boost trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The forum, a subsequent event of the 2023 Australia-Vietnam Investment Forum held in Hanoi on April 17, is among the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.



-The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has recorded many economic achievements in 2023 when Indonesia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship, a Vietnamese official has said.

Nguyen Anh Duc, Vietnam's permanent economic representative at ASEAN, said Indonesia has housed 16 Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs) this year under three strategic thrusts, namely recovery and rebuilding, digital economy, and sustainability, of which 11 have so far been basically completed while the remainders are expected to be achieved within this year.