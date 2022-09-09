☕ Afternoon briefing on September 9
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 9.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 9.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well as foreign children in Vietnam, expressing his best wishes to them on the occasion of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 10 this year. Read full story
- A delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Tien Trong had a working session on September 8 with the delegation of the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs led by Head of Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) Muhammad Aqil Irham. Read full story
- Vietnam climbed two places from the 117 out of the 189 countries in 2019 to the 115 out of the 191 countries in 2021 in the global 2021/22 Human Development Report (HDR) freshly released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Read full story
- Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise on September 9 signed a contract for ST25 rice with UK-based EUTEK Group Limited to distribute Ong Cua ST25 fragrant rice to the UK market. Read full story
- A workshop aiming to promote trade connection between Vietnamese and Egyptian businesses was held in Cairo on September 8, attracting those specialising in agricultural products, seafood, construction material, household plastic, paper, packaging and fertiliser. Read full story
- The Lao Ministry of National Defence on September 8 launched a photo exhibition in Vientiane to celebrate the Laos-Vietnam and Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
The exhibition features 148 photos depicting the friendship, special solidarity and combatant alliance and the 45-year comprehensive partnership between the two neighbouring countries. Read full story
- A kindergarten school made of recycled plastic – the first of this kind in Vietnam, was put into operation on September 9 in Cao Son commune in Muong Khuong district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
The construction of the school was started in June under the joint management of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee and the Investment and Trade Consultancy Company Limited (INTRACO). Read full story
- Vietnam has recently been listed in the world's 10 most incredible destinations which are surprisingly cheap to visit by Canadian travel magazine The Travel, along with Laos and Indonesia. It is one of the cheapest countries to visit, and among the most underrated, the magazine said. Read full story
- Artefacts unearthed during a two-decade excavation of Thang Long Imperial Citadel are on display at an exhibition named “Treasures of Thang Long Imperial Palace.”
The exhibition was opened by the Thang Long–Hanoi Heritage Preservation Centre on September 8 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage (Convention 1972). Read full story
- The Vietnam Youth Symphony Orchestra (VYO) made its debut at the Hanoi Opera House on September 8 with a concert “ VYO Grand Concert”. VYO is the first multi-nationality youth orchestra in Vietnam. Its 79 members are aged between 12 and 22, with different nationalities and professions who share the passion for music. Read full story./.