At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Vietnam Christopher Klein and Director of the Hanoi municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Bui Duy Cuong on August 25 signed an agreement on the new location of the headquarters of the US Embassy in Vietnam.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh.



The activity took place within the framework of the ongoing Vietnam visit by the US Vice President from August 24-26.

At a total cost of about 1.2 billion USD, the headquarters will cover 3.2 ha with a construction site of over 419,000 sq.m in Cau Giay district.

Its main building is inspired by Ha Long Bay while its landscape around features the tradition of rice cultivation like topographies of the Red River and the Mekong Delta. It is also expected to become a solid symbol of relations between the two nations.

Experts from the US Department of State are responsible for choosing the new location, design and facility management of the project.

According to the US Embassy, the project is in the process of designing./.