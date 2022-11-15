Business Reviving cocoa trees in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Given low output and economic efficiency, many cocoa trees were cut down by farmers years ago and replaced by other crops. Recently, however, growing cocoa has been revived in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province thanks to changing production methods.

Business Thanh Hoa lures 54 investment projects in 10 months The north–central province of Thanh Hoa attracted 54 projects, including five foreign direct investment (FDI) ones with a total registered capital of over 228 million USD in the first 10 months of 2022.

Business Argentine businesses study Vietnam’s food market A programme to promote trade connection between Vietnam and Argentine businesses was held in HCM City on November 15 by the Argentine Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCM City (VCCI HCM), and the Federal Investment Council (CFI) of Argentina.