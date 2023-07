Illustrative image (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

The agriculture sector remains determined to fulfill its set targets, focusing efforts on boosting exports and implementing three major programmes – the resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, the strategy for sustainable rural development, and agricultural restructuring in the second half of the year, heard a press conference on July 3 in Hanoi.Addressing the conference, Vu Van Viet, Director of the MARD’s Planning Department, said rapid growth was recorded in agricultural exports , particularly in rice, fruits, and vegetables, in the first six months of 2023.The new-style rural area building development programme also achieved positive results. Meanwhile, the ministry has disbursed nearly 3.1 trillion VND (over 131.1 million USD) of public investment capital, equivalent to 31.4% of the set plan, which is one of the highest rates among ministries and central agencies.According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), total agro-forest-aquaculture production value in H1 picked up 3.1% and the sector's GDP 3.07%.Viet said although agro-forest-aquaculture export turnover dropped by 11% to 24.59 billion USD, the export value of key farm products was seen as a bright spot of the sector in the reviewed period when reaching 12.79 billion USD, up 12% year-on-year and that of animal husbandry products surged 26.5% to 232 million USD.China, the US, and Japan remained the biggest importers of Vietnamese agro-forestry-aquaculture products, with the export value to China accounting for 21.4% of the total, up 7.7%. Exports to the US, making up 20.2% of the total, dropped 32.9% and to Japan, down 5.3%.Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said the sector is working hard to complete its goals set for the year, including a 3.0 - 3.5% growth in GDP and between 54 - 55 billion USD of export value./.