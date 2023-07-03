Business First Biztech Vietnam 2023 to promote digital transformation The first Biztech Vietnam 2023 conference and exhibition will be organised on July 6-7 in Ho Chi Minh City to connect ‘Business to Business’ (B2B) and promote digital transformation in the business sector.

Business Vietnam’s PMI recovers but still under 50 Manufacturers in Vietnam continued to struggle in the face of weak market demand as the second quarter drew to a close. Output and new orders fell again, with the former in part reflecting power outages caused by heatwaves, according to S&P Global.

Business Developing high quality human resources for sustainable labour market recovery: experts Developing high quality human resources is a main solution to help the labour market recover in a sustainable manner, said Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business GSO head points to factors affecting Vietnam’s efforts to curb inflation An 20.8% increase in the base salary for civil servants, public employees, and members of the armed forces from July 1 will lead to rises in prices of other goods and services, which may put a pressure on curbing 2023’s inflation, according to General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.