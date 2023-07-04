Society Forum underlines need for Vietnam workers to develop skills Improving access to opportunities for workers in the digital age is a must, said Vu Quoc Huy, director of Vietnam National Innovation Centre.

Society Runway cracks force Nghe An’s Vinh airport to close for 24 hours Vinh International Airport in the central province of Nghe An is being closed for 24 hours from 10:50 am July 3 to fix cracks in the runway, according to the Northern Airports Authority.

Society Criminal proceedings launched against case of construction regulation violations in Da Lat The Investigation Police Agency of Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have launched criminal proceedings against a case violating construction regulations in accordance with Article 298 of the Criminal Code 2015 (revised and supplemented in 2017), which resulted in a landslide that left two dead and five others injured on June 29.

Business Developing high quality human resources for sustainable labour market recovery: experts Developing high quality human resources is a main solution to help the labour market recover in a sustainable manner, said Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.