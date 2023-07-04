Agroforestry initiative to help Vietnam respond to climate change
President of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) Nguyen Ngoc Bao has suggested stronger cooperation between the Netherlands' Agriterra agricultural development support organisation (Agriterra) and the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA), towards intensifying contributions of collective economic areas to Vietnam’s economic development.
Participants at the working session (Photo: VCA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Speaking at a working session on July 3 with representatives of Agriterra, Acorn - Rabobank's response to climate change, and Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) on a programme to promote agroforestry development in response to climate change, Bao highly valued Agriterra's contributions to the collective economic sector and cooperatives of Vietnam in recent times
Introducing the agroforestry development programme, Harm Haverkort, manager of Acorn progranne in Asia Pacific said, Acorn and Agriterra are collaborating to develop a proposal for multi-stakeholder cooperation and consultation in promoting the agroforestry model, which aims to address challenges posed by climate change.
This initiative aims to introduce and seek collaboration opportunities to promote sustainable forest management and climate change adaptation efforts in Vietnam.
Acorn and Agriterra in Vietnam wish to partner with the VCA regarding the participation of cooperatives and their members in this programme.
Bao spoke highly of the feasibility of the programme, saying that this is a meaningful for Vietnamese farmers, especially in terms of sustainable forest management and climate change response.
He proposed the two sides enhance coordination and jointly develop plans for implementing specific tasks, thus achieving relevant agreements to promptly put the programme into practice in the near future./.