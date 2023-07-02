Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The export turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be equivalent to the figure in the same period last year, and is likely to see positive growth in the fourth quarter, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

He said the export value in the first five months of this year was estimated at 20.26 billion USD and is likely to reach 55 billion USD for the whole year.

Thanks to drastic actions since the end of 2022, agro-forestry-aquaculture production remains stable despite various challenges such as high input costs, climate change-induced drought and saltwater intrusion.

Apart from ensuring food security and safety and contributing to macro-economic stability and significant balances of the economy, Vietnam exported nearly 3.9 million tonnes of rice valued at 2.02 billion USD, up 40.8% in volume and 49% in value year-on-year.

Illustrative image (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

Due to changes in the global demand, there has been a significant decline in the exports of shrimp, tra fish, wood and wooden products, Tien said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the sector will push trade promotions with each industry and market, especially in traditional and potential markets such as the US, China, Japan and the European Union. Efforts will also be made to diversify exports via official channels to many markets through negotiations.

To achieve the targets set for 2023, the sector will continue working with localities to pilot measures against IUU fishing. All stages, from breeding, cultivation, care, veterinary disease prevention, to processing and packaging, must be streamlined to enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products, he said./.

VNA