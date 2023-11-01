Business Vietnam, Mongolia sign MoU on sustainable rice trading Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Khayangaa Bolorchuluun signed a memorandum of understanding on sustainable rice trading in Hanoi on November 1, in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

Business Vietnam, Japan promote IT, transformation cooperation Vietnam is the second largest partner and is prioritised by Japan in the field of information technology, therefore opening opportunity for cooperation between the two countries in IT human resources, said Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC)’s Information Technology Department.

Business Nam Dinh pledges support for Singaporean investors: provincial leader The northern province of Nam Dinh commits to creating favourable conditions, simplifying administrative procedures, and providing support in the framework of the State regulations for Singaporean investors, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc has said.