Sci-Tech Comprehensive digital transformation to improve business efficiency The Ministry of Planning and Investment has drawn up a programme on supporting digital transformation in enterprises, cooperatives and household businesses during the 2021-2025 period.

Sci-Tech Vietnam boosts high-tech industry Vietnam has targeted mastering a number of high technologies to form an ecosystem of enterprises producing high-tech products, and put them into production to increase the export value of high-tech products by 2030.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam’s potential for solar energy development Vietnam is blessed with excellent sunshine throughout the year, providing it with a huge potential for developing solar power.

Sci-Tech Vietnam to restructure national science and technology programmes towards 2030 The Prime Minister has issued a document to the Ministry of Science and Technology on restructuring national-level science and technology programmes for the 2021-2025 period and towards 2030.