AI talents invited to join cooperation network with Australia
The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and partners are calling on individuals and organisations working in artificial intelligence (AI) to join an AI cooperation network between Vietnam and Australia.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and partners are calling on individuals and organisations working in artificial intelligence (AI) to join an AI cooperation network between Vietnam and Australia.
The Vietnam - Australia AI cooperation network, launched by the MoST, aims to help promote the national AI strategy.
The network looks gather Vietnamese individuals, businesses, and organisations working in AI, both at home and abroad, to cooperate with Australian partners, hoped to serve as a prerequisite for building a community of sustainable AI cooperation in Vietnam and the world in the future.
It will create opportunities for those in the AI sector to connect with one another and access AI support policies and programmes issued by state agencies, firstly the MoST.
Participating businesses will have a chance to connect with specialists to find AI solutions while partnering with domestic and foreign counterparts in AI application and technology transfer.
MoST Deputy Minister Bui The Duy said the network will initially develop a management software and an online community space for members to share opinions on AI development in Vietnam.
It will later boost cooperation with many other countries and work towards building a sustainable AI community with various activities facilitating the computer science in the country.
Via this network, Vietnam looks forward to learning from Australia as well as other countries to create a favorable environment for AI development in Vietnam, thus realising the ambitious goal set out in the national AI strategy - bringing Vietnam to the top four of ASEAN and top 50 in the world in AI research, development and application by 2030, the official added./.
The Vietnam - Australia AI cooperation network, launched by the MoST, aims to help promote the national AI strategy.
The network looks gather Vietnamese individuals, businesses, and organisations working in AI, both at home and abroad, to cooperate with Australian partners, hoped to serve as a prerequisite for building a community of sustainable AI cooperation in Vietnam and the world in the future.
It will create opportunities for those in the AI sector to connect with one another and access AI support policies and programmes issued by state agencies, firstly the MoST.
Participating businesses will have a chance to connect with specialists to find AI solutions while partnering with domestic and foreign counterparts in AI application and technology transfer.
MoST Deputy Minister Bui The Duy said the network will initially develop a management software and an online community space for members to share opinions on AI development in Vietnam.
It will later boost cooperation with many other countries and work towards building a sustainable AI community with various activities facilitating the computer science in the country.
Via this network, Vietnam looks forward to learning from Australia as well as other countries to create a favorable environment for AI development in Vietnam, thus realising the ambitious goal set out in the national AI strategy - bringing Vietnam to the top four of ASEAN and top 50 in the world in AI research, development and application by 2030, the official added./.