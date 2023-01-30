At the event (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A ceremony was held at the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane, Laos, on January 30 to present aid to its teachers hit by the COVID-19 pademic.



The sum was sourced from the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Fund for the Poor.



At the event, representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese People Association in Vientiane presented 70 gifts, each worth 360 USD, to teachers there.



Speaking at the event, Rector of the school Sivanhhuong Phengkhammai hailed the activity as a source of encouragement for teachers to fulfil goals set for 2022-2023 academic year as well as a manifestation of the Vietnamese Party, State and Government’s support for education in Laos.



Located in Dong Paleb village, Chanthabouly district of Vientiane, the school was built in 2005.



Managed by the Vietnamese People Association in Vientiane under the direction of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the school is now home to over 1,000 students, including those from pre-school through high school levels with curricula built by the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports./.