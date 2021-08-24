ASEAN AIPA-42: Vietnam steps up digital application in all areas Vietnam has suggested regional countries step up digital application and transformation in all areas, thus creating a double effect on the economy.

World Laos sees hikes in community COVID-19 infections The Lao Ministry of Health reported in the past 24 hours, the country recorded 336 new cases, including 189 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine Philippine authorities announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to approve this single-dose vaccine.

ASEAN AIPA-42: Vietnam gives ideas on enhancing parliamentary diplomacy The Political Committee of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) held a meeting via videoconference on August 24 to debate draft resolutions to submit to the second plenary session of the 42nd AIPA General Assembly for approval.