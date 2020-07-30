Politics VNA, Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to enhance information cooperation The State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting in Hanoi on July 30 between VNA departments and heads of Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies appointed and nominated this year, aiming to improve the efficiency of cooperation in the external information work in the time ahead.

Politics PM pledges favourable conditions for development of intellectuals Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the contributions made by intellectuals, scientists, writers and artists to national defence and development, and pledged favourable conditions for their development.

Politics Vietnam presents medical supplies to African nations Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on July 30 presented medical supplies from the Vietnamese Government worth 250,000 USD to the five African countries of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, to help them battle COVID-19.

Politics 219 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Equatorial Guinea Relevant Vietnamese agencies along with the Vietnamese embassy in Angola, concurrently accredited to Equatorial Guinea, and Vietnam Airlines coordinated with counterparts in Equatorial Guinea to bring 219 Vietnamese citizens home safely on July 28-29.