The Vietnamese delegation at the meeting of the Social Committee in the framework of AIPA 42 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam has suggested regional countries step up digital application and transformation in all areas, thus creating a double effect on the economy.



During a meeting of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) via videoconference on August 24, the Vietnamese delegation urged adopting more effective measures to mitigate impacts of climate change while enhancing investment in infrastructure of ecological system.



They also proposed several contents regarding parliaments’ role in stepping up sustainable development goals in the 2030 Agenda.

Participants at the event called on the AIPA Community to take more practical actions and agreed on the importance of digital application in mitigating climate change’s impacts.



They suggested AIPA member parliaments and agencies concerned raise awareness of the transformation potential of the 2030 Agenda and build national consensus.



In their opinions, it is necessary to consider a mechanism on communications and feedback, boost collaboration among AIPA member parliaments to overcome challenges and hasten efforts to realise the 2030 Agenda./.