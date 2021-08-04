Business Over 32.5 trillion VND raised through G-bond auctions in July On the primary market, the State Treasury and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised more than 32.5 trillion VND (1.41 billion USD) via 22 Government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in July.

Business July industrial production hit hard by pandemic Industrial activities have continued bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in mere growth rates of 1.8 percent month on month and 2.2 percent year on year in the July index of industrial production (IIP) - the slowest pace in seven months.