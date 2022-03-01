The carriers should report the plans to the authority before March 2, the agency said, adding it will inform the airlines about the conduct of the repatriation flights following instructions of the Government and the Ministry of Transport.



Bamboo Airways said it has sketched out plans to bring Vietnamese citizens back from Ukraine right after it was assigned by the Government and ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority, following the eruption of the armed conflict in Ukraine.



On February 26, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also signed a dispatch on the protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine./.

VNA