Airlines ready to repatriate Vietnamese in Ukraine
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said it has received reports from airlines affirming they are ready to conduct flights to bring Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine to Vietnam following the Government's instruction.
On February 28, the CAAV sent a written request to Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air and Bamboo Airways, asking them to prepare resources (aircraft, pilots and crew members) and plans on conducting flights to repatriate Vietnamese and their family members in Ukraine.
At present, as it is not possible to operate flights to Ukraine which is a combat zone, the airlines have drafted plans to fly to several locations in Europe, which are Warsaw (Poland), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Bratislava (Slovakia), Moscow (Russia) and Minsk (Belarus) to transport Vietnamese and their families in Ukraine to Vietnam.
Besides the above-mentioned locations, the airlines said they are ready to fly to any other locations decided by the Government, on the principle of ensuring safety and the most possible convenience for Vietnamese citizens and their families in Ukraine.
In its document, VietJet Air said it is always ready in terms of both human resources and aircraft to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine in accordance with the instruction of management agencies.
Vietnam Airlines reported that it has completed six flying plans to transport Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine to Vietnam in the priority order of Hanoi - Warsaw, Hanoi - Bucharest, Hanoi – Budapest, Hanoi – Bratislava, Hanoi – Moscow, and Hanoi – Minsk.
Earlier, in a public dispatch addressed to ministers, heads of ministerial-agencies, Government agencies and chairpersons of provinces and centrally-run cities, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered the Transport Ministry to instruct Vietnamese airlines to get plans ready to repatriate Vietnamese and their families in accordance with their functions, tasks and authorities./.
