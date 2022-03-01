Society Airlines asked to make plans to repatriate citizens from Ukraine The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked domestic airlines to prepare resources and set out plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine.

Society 13th National Women's Congress to take place next week The 13th National Women's Congress will be held from March 9-13 in Hanoi, said Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Minh Huong at a press briefing on March 1.

Society Youth Month 2022 promotes creative spirit among young people The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) launched the Youth Month 2022 themed “Creative youth” during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 1 on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the union.

Society Long An soldiers strive to find martyrs' remains in Cambodia A team of soldiers from the Military High Command of southern Long An province is striving to search for remains of Vietnamese volunteers and experts who laid down their lives during the wartime in Cambodia.