Society PM urges response to flood consequences in northern mountainous, midland region The Prime Minister has issued a dispatch demanding ministries, sectors, and localities ramp up response to and settlement of downpour and flood consequences in northern mountainous and midland areas.

Society Circular stipulates new regulations on electronic money transfers The State Bank of Vietnam has issued a circular guiding certain provisions of the Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control.

Society 13 groups of administrative procedures to be streamlined in H2 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to issue an administrative reform plan for the second half of 2023, aiming to seek measures to simplify 13 major groups of administrative procedures.

Society President Vo Van Thuong attends HCM City River Festival President Vo Van Thuong attended the “The river tells stories”, a spectacle art show which is a highlight of the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, on August 6.