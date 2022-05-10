Politics Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee wraps up The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on May 10 afternoon after six days of working, completing all of its set agenda items.

Politics Vietnam highlights significance of peace in global development Vietnam has highlighted the significance of maintaining peace for the promotion of global development at the high-level virtual meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative (GDI), which was held in New York on May 9 with the theme “Deepening Cooperation under Global Development Initiative for Accelerated Implementation of the 2030 Agenda”.

