Politics Netherlands-Vietnam relations expected to see stronger development Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam on September 13 presented his credentials to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Public security minister visits China, attends conference on crime prevention, control Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid a courtesy call to member of the Politburo Standing Committee, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee Cai Qi in Beijing on September 13, as part of his pfficial China visit from September 12-16.

Politics Vietnam, US step up cooperation for prosperity: US Ambassador The upgrade of the Vietnam – US relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a force for prosperity, cooperation and sustainable development in the region, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E.Knapper said at the press briefing on President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam on September 13.